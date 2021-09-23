Chicago police, firefighters play charity game at Sox park

Chicago police officers and firefighters faced off at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday night, and it was all for charity.

The Chicago Police Finest Baseball Club played against the Chicago Fire Bravest Baseball Club for their 21st annual charity game in honor of fallen first responders.

"No one puts on their badge in the morning and thinks, you know, I'm not going to come home. It crosses everyone's mind, but you don't think it's going to be you. So the least we can do is stand here and say thank you for what you've done for our city," said Bridget Schuda with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

The game raises money for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and the Gold Badge Society to support families of the fallen.

"Underneath the badge, we're just as normal as the next person. We bleed the same red," said Chicago Police Officer Vincent Macias. "And we do it for the city of Chicago."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Among those to throw a first pitch was the mother of Officer Ella French who was shot and killed last month while conducting a traffic stop. Elizabeth French received a standing ovation from supporters who came to the ballpark to cheer on not just one, but both teams.

"It's a thankless job on both sides," said Chicago Fire Lieutenant Tony Budvaitis. "I mean, I think a lot of people don't know the half of what we go through out there."

Advertisement

The father of Carlos Yanez, Jr., Ella French's wounded partner, also threw out a ceremonial first pitch.