Chicago police host several gun buy-back events across city this weekend

The Chicago Police Department will host several gun turn-in events Saturday at locations across the city.

All guns turned in will receive $100 gift cards each. Each BB gun, air gun or replica gun will receive a $10 gift card.

These will be "no questions asked" turn ins.

Guns can be turned in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the following locations:

New Beginnings Church located at 6620 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

House of Hope located at 752 E. 114th St. (Gate 4)

People's Church of the Harvest located at 3570 W. 5th Ave.

New Life Covenant located at 3400 W. Division St.

Uptown Baptist Church located at 1011 W. Wilson Ave.

Visit chicagopolice.org for more information.