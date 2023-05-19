Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police host several gun buy-back events across city this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department will host several gun turn-in events Saturday at locations across the city. 

All guns turned in will receive $100 gift cards each. Each BB gun, air gun or replica gun will receive a $10 gift card. 

These will be "no questions asked" turn ins.  

Guns can be turned in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the following locations: 

  • New Beginnings Church located at 6620 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
  • House of Hope located at 752 E. 114th St. (Gate 4)
  • People's Church of the Harvest located at 3570 W. 5th Ave.
  • New Life Covenant located at 3400 W. Division St.
  • Uptown Baptist Church located at 1011 W. Wilson Ave. 

Visit chicagopolice.org for more information. 