Chicago police host several gun buy-back events across city this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department will host several gun turn-in events Saturday at locations across the city.
All guns turned in will receive $100 gift cards each. Each BB gun, air gun or replica gun will receive a $10 gift card.
These will be "no questions asked" turn ins.
Guns can be turned in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the following locations:
- New Beginnings Church located at 6620 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
- House of Hope located at 752 E. 114th St. (Gate 4)
- People's Church of the Harvest located at 3570 W. 5th Ave.
- New Life Covenant located at 3400 W. Division St.
- Uptown Baptist Church located at 1011 W. Wilson Ave.
Visit chicagopolice.org for more information.