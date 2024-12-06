Chicago police to host 'no questions asked' gun turn-in events on Saturday

The Chicago Police Department will host two "no questions asked" gun turn-in events Saturday to help get more firearms off of city streets.

People will have the opportunity to turn in real guns without providing any personal information to receive a $100 prepaid Visa gift card between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The gun turn-in events will be held at People’s Church of the Harvest, located at 3570 W. Fifth Ave., in Garfield Park and at Star of Bethlehem Community Church at 5320 W. Grand Ave., in the Hanson Park neighborhood.

"A lot of times people have guns, whether they've inherited them, whether they no longer want them or whether they find them, we give them an opportunity to turn in those guns and make their homes that much safer," said Glen Brooks, CPD director of community policing.

Those who turn in replicas, airsoft guns, or BB guns will receive a $10 prepaid Visa gift card.

Each gun a person turns in will be accepted and all participants will receive a gift card.

No toy or fake firearms will be accepted.

For more information on the event, contact the Office of Community Policing at 312-745-5900 or visit the Chicago PD's website.