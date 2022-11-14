Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots.

The teen was struck multiple times to the body by gunfire, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.