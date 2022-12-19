Chicago police: Gunmen shoot man multiple times at South Side gas station

A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Around 1:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and opened fire.

The victim was shot in the right shoulder and right arm, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.