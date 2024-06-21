Chicago police to host 'no questions asked' gun turn-in event on Saturday

The Chicago Police Department will host a "no questions asked" gun turn-in event Saturday to help get more firearms off of city streets.

People will have the opportunity to turn in real guns without providing any personal information to receive a $100 Prepaid Visa gift card between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, located at 5200 West Jackson Boulevard.

Those who turn in replicas, airsoft-guns, or BB-guns will receive a $10 Prepaid Visa gift card.

Each gun a person turns in will be accepted and all participants will receive a gift card.

No toy or fake firearms will be accepted.

For more information on the event, contact the Office of Community Policing at 312-745-5900 or visit the Chicago PD's website.