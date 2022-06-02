Chicago police search for at least 2 suspects in connection to shooting of officer in West Englewood

Chicago police are searching for two suspects in connection to the shooting of a police officer in West Englewood.

Just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, two uniformed police officers tried to stop a car near 64th and Paulina.

The suspect's car sped up, and then slowed down — ending up parallel to the squad car.

That is when — officials say — the suspects opened fire on police and fled.

The female officer in the driver's seat was struck.

Her partner took the wheel, and rushed her to the hospital where she is in serious, but stable condition.

"Look, I think the thing that is most horrifying to me is that uniformed officers in a marked squad were purposefully targeted and attacked, and there's been some progress made today, but I don't want to get ahead of things. Thank goodness, the officer who was shot is recovering from her injuries," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

