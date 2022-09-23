Chicago police investigate armed robberies in Englewood

Chicago police are investigating at least three armed robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood this month.

In each incident, police say the suspects had a black handgun, took the victim's property and drove off in a gray Honda or Infiniti with no plates.

The incidents took place at the following times and locations:

Around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 in the 6900 block of South Morgan

At 11:55 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 6300 block of South Paulina

At 12 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 6000 block of South Halsted

The suspects were described as two Black men in their 20s around 135-160 lbs., wearing gray and/or navy sweatshirts and black ski masks.

If you have any information about the incidents, contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.