Chicago police investigate deadly shooting on South Side

A person was found fatally shot on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 6700 block of South Prairie Avenue around 11:31 p.m. after a witness reported hearing gunshots, according to police.

The witness told police they heard gunshots outside their home, went outside, and found an unidentified man on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.