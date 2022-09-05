Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August.

In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun.

The offenders then took the victim's property before fleeing on foot.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Aug. 30 at midnight

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Aug. 13 at 10 p.m.

6700 block of South Throop Street on July 29 at 8:20 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on July 25 at 9 p.m.

6800 block of South Ada Street on July 17 at 5 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on July 17 at 1:15 p.m.

Chicago police describe the offenders as one to four African American men, 18 to 30 years old and wearing black clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area One at (312) 747-8380.