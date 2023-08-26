Chicago police investigate several armed robberies at NW Side businesses

Chicago police issued a warning to businesses on the Northwest Side about a slew of armed robberies this month.

There have been at least eight armed robberies reported at businesses since Aug. 4. In each incident two offenders enter the business armed with handguns and threaten the customers and employees.

They then go behind the sales counter and take money from the cash registers.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 4300 block of North Central Ave. on August 4, 2023 at 7:15 pm

In the 4600 block of North Kedzie Ave. on August 4, 2023 at 9:54 pm

In the 4600 block of North Kedzie Ave. on August 4, 2023 at 9:56 pm

In the 3100 block of West Montrose Ave on August 23, 2023 at 11:26 pm

In the 4700 block of West Fullerton Ave. on August 24, 2023 at 10:40 pm

In the 4400 block of West Armitage Ave. on August 24, 2023 at 10:50 pm

In the 3700 block of West Montrose Ave. on August 25, 2023 at 9:28 pm

In the 2100 block of West North Ave. on August 25, 2023 at 10:06 pm

Police are searching for two men between the ages of 20-25. They are both about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8. The two men wore blue face masks, gray sweatshirts and light green gloves. One wore black pants, the other blue.

They drove a silver Hyundai Elantra or a white SUV.

Police advise that businesses keep surveillance cameras.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Five at (312) 746-7394.