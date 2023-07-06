Chicago police investigating alleged officer-migrant sexual relationships

Chicago police have initiated an investigation after allegations surfaced of sexual relationships occurring between officers and migrants who have come to the city to seek asylum.

According to reports, four officers have allegedly been engaging in sexual relations with migrants who were living in the Ogden District police station on Chicago's West Side.

FOX 32 reached out to the Chicago Police Department and a spokesperson responded, saying an investigation into the allegations was underway.

"These allegations are under investigation with CPD's Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability," the spokesperson said.

No further information regarding the allegations was immediately available.

As of last week, 4,988 immigrants were staying at 12 makeshift city-run shelters, and an additional 650 individuals remained at police stations waiting for a shelter bed. In total, about 11,000 immigrants have come through Chicago as they seek asylum in the U.S.

On Monday, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced he had appointed Beatriz Ponce de Leon as the new Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights.