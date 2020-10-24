Chicago police investigating incident at home of former Supt. Eddie Johnson: sources

article

Sources knowledgeable of the situation tells FOX 32 that Chicago police are investigating an incident that occurred at former Supt. Eddie Johnson's residence Friday night.

CPD says officers were called to the 1200 block of West 33rd Place around 9:30 p.m regarding a domestic incident.

Although police would not confirm the name of the offender in this incident, they did confirm the offender was a 60-year-old male. Sources told FOX 32 that the male was Johnson.

Police did not confirm the exact address of the incident, but sources told FOX 32 that it was at Johnson's residence.

The victim in the incident refused medical attention.

No arrests were made.

No further details were available as the incident continues to be under investigation.