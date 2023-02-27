Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police investigating after woman found dead in South Shore home

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
South Shore
CHICAGO - A 58-year-old woman was found dead inside a home on Monday in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Around 5 p.m., police say the woman was discovered unresponsive with head injuries inside a residence in the 7200 block of S. Jefferey Boulevard.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are conducting a homicide investigation.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.