Chicago police issue alert about armed robbery crew

Chicago police warned the public Monday after a series of armed robberies over a period of four days this month across several neighborhoods.

Eight armed robberies took place between June 15-19 across several sides of the city, police said. In each incident, two-to-four suspects pulled up in various vehicles, wearing all black and ski masks, and demanded the victim's belongings at gunpoint, police said.

After stealing the victims' property, the suspects return to their vehicles and drive away from the scene. The vehicles used in the armed robberies were a silver minivan, a silver/gray Kia SUV, a black SUV and a blue Kia Sportage, police said.

The armed robberies took place at the following times and locations:

At 6:30 a.m. on June 15 in the 1900 block of West Iowa Street in Ukrainian Village

Between 6:50-55 a.m. on June 15 in the 2100 block of West Haddon Avenue in Ukrainian Village

At 7:30 a.m. on June 15 in the 2500 block of West 51st Street in Gage Park

At 5:25 a.m. on June 18 in the 3800 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square

Between 5:35-42 a.m. June 18 in the 4300 block of West Parker Avenue in Belmont-Cragin

At 6:05 a.m. on June 18 in the 1100 block of North Lamon Avenue in Austin

At 1:07 p.m. on June 19 in the 3800 block of West Armitage Avenue in Logan Square

At 1:10 p.m. on June 19 in the 3800 block of West Armitage Avenue in Logan Square

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.