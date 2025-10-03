Five Chicago police K9s receive new protective vests

The Brief Five CPD K9s now have protective vests from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Each vest is custom fitted, NIJ-certified, and sponsored through charitable donations. Embroidered dedications honor fallen K9 officers from Chicago’s past.



Chicago Police Department K9s Bak, Jago, Johny, Ronnie and Sam have new protective vests thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nonprofit that supports law enforcement dogs nationwide.

What we know:

The donated vests are bullet- and stab-resistant, and each is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Four of the vests include embroidered tributes to fallen Chicago police K9s.

Bak’s vest honors K9 Bravo, who died in 2025.

Jago’s vest is embroidered in memory of K9 Caesar, who died in 1972.

Johny’s vest recognizes K9 Max II, who died in 1986.

Ronnie’s vest is embroidered in memory of K9 Vito, who died in 2017.

The backstory:

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., founded in 2009, provides protective vests and other resources to K9s across the country.

Since starting, the group has donated more than 6,100 vests, valued at $6.9 million, to dogs in all 50 states. It is all made possible thanks to both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to dogs at least 20 months old, as well as those with expired vests. Nationwide, about 30,000 dogs serve in police roles.

Each vest costs about $1,800 and weighs between 4 and 5 pounds. A $1,050 donation sponsors one vest, and each comes with a five-year warranty.

What you can do:

More information on donations and volunteer opportunities is available at www.vik9s.org.