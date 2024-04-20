Chicago police launch search for missing 15-year-old girl on North Side

article

A search is underway for a missing 15-year-old girl on the city's North Side.

Aaliyah Fernandez was last seen April 19 in the 1700 block of West Foster Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Further details on her appearance haven't been released.

Anyone with more information on Fernandez's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266.