Chicago police looking for arsonist who has set two fires in Bridgeport

Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who set two fires on the same night in Bridgeport.

The suspect set a fire on South Lituanicia near 33rd on November 27 at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he set another fire on South Halsted near 28th about 45 minutes later.

Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video and is described as white Hispanic or white, 18 to 30-years-old, wearing a long black winter coat with fur around the hood. He was also wearing a black pack.

Chicago police offered this advice for people in Bridgeport: