Chicago police are looking for a driver who ran over a woman in Lake View and took off.

Police said the crash happened on West Belmont near Greenview on March 9.

Around 10:45 p.m., the victim, 40, was hit by the car, which then went east on Belmont.

The car may have been a gray late-model Nissan Maxima.

If you have information, call Chicago police detectives at (312) 745-4521.