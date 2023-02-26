Chicago police looking for man who sexually abused girl in Austin neighborhood

Chicago police are looking for a man who sexually abused a girl in the Austin neighborhood last week.

Police said the victim was walking on South Menard near West Fillmore around 5:15 p.m. on Friday when the man approached her and sexually abused her.

Police described the man was 5'7" to 5'9" with a medium build. He was in a blue/black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, black ski mask and light-colored gym shoes.

Police said that witnesses should call detectives at (312) 746-8251.