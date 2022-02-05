Chicago police looking for man who yelled 'All of you should be killed' at Jewish students

article

Chicago police are looking for a man who yelled at Jewish children: "All of you should be killed."

Police said the man was walking by Yeshivas Tiferes Tzvi Academy on North California at Devon in the West Ridge neighborhood on January 13 around 2:30 p.m.

He yelled profanities and threats at the victim and her young students.

The offender is described as a Black man, 40 to 49 years old, 6 feet tall, with black hair, mustache and beard, wearing a dark knit cap, black coat, white hooded sweater and dark pants.

There have been several antisemitic hate crimes targeting residents and buildings in the West Ridge area in the past month.

