Chicago police looking for missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for two weeks

Chicago police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since Nov. 20.

Amia Leon was last seen on South Campbell near Marquette in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

She is described as a Hispanic girl, 4'11", 90 bounds, with brown eyes and red hair.

If you have information, please call Chicago Police Detectives at 312-747-8380.

