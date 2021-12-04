Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police looking for missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for two weeks

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since Nov. 20.

Amia Leon was last seen on South Campbell near Marquette in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

 She is described as a Hispanic girl, 4'11", 90 bounds, with brown eyes and red hair.

If you have information, please call Chicago Police Detectives at 312-747-8380.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"The Invisible Ones" series dives into the cases of 51 women of color missing in Chicago

The docu-series writer, Candace McCollum, gives viewers a preview into the five part series that will run through Dec. 3.