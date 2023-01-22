Chicago police looking for missing baby and missing woman

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing baby and a missing woman.

Police said Alessandra Fernandez, 25, was last seen on 61st Street near South Homan in Chicago Lawn on January 17. She may also have a 2-month-old baby girl with her; this child is missing as well and no photo is available.

Fernandez is described as 5'4" tall and 200 pounds. She is Hispanic, and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. She has a rose tattoo on her right shoulder.

Fernandez may be suffering from mental health problems and may be the victim of domestic violence.

If you have information, Chicago police detectives would like to talk with you at (312)747-8380.