Chicago police looking for missing elderly man last seen on Saturday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing elderly man who may be in need of medication.

LC Scott was last seen on Saturday on West Iowa near Cicero in the Austin neighborhood. He was wearing blue jeans and yellow shoes.

Scott is 71-years-old, Black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11" and weighs 250 pounds.

If you have seen him, call Chicago police.

