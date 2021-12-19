Chicago police looking for missing elderly man last seen on Saturday

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing elderly man who may be in need of medication.

LC Scott was last seen on Saturday on West Iowa near Cicero in the Austin neighborhood. He was wearing blue jeans and yellow shoes.

Scott is 71-years-old, Black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11" and weighs 250 pounds.

If you have seen him, call Chicago police.

