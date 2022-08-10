Chicago police looking for owner of pet rabbit found in Irving Park

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a pet rabbit found on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The rabbit was found Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Albany Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.

"This little fur ball was found … and will no doubt win the Internet with his cuteness, unfortunately we’re sure he has also broken the hearts of his lost owners," Chicago police said in a tweet.

Pet rabbit found in Chicago | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on the rabbit is asked to contact the Chicago Police 14th District desk at 312-744-8290.