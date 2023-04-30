Chicago police looking for robbers who use handguns with extended magazines to threaten victims

Chicago police said robbers armed with guns with extended magazines have targeted liquor stores and a pizza place.

Police said the robbers hit Sarpino's Pizzeria on North Damen near West Moffatt in Bucktown at about 2 a.m. on April 15.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Then on April 26, they robbed Grand Food & Liquor on West Grand near North Leamington at 9:45 p.m.

They robbed Liqoures La Caridad on West Fullerton near Central Park in Logan Square just a few minutes later.

Police said they force staff to get money from the register or just go behind the counter and grab the money themselves. Their getaway car was a white sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta.