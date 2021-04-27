Chicago police looking for suspect who robbed, stabbed CTA passenger in the Loop

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a man who allegedly robbed and stabbed a CTA passenger on a Purple Line train in the Loop.

On Monday shortly after 7 p.m., police say the suspect approached a 23-year-old man who was sitting on the train at the Adams/Wabash station and demanded his cellphone. Once the victim gave the suspect his cellphone, the suspect demanded the passcode and stabbed the victim in the back with a knife, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Surveillance photos appear to show the suspect is a Black male, and police described him as being 30 to 40 years old and about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police detectives at 773-664-4880.