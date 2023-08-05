Chicago police looking for suspects responsible for two back-to-back carjackings

Chicago police are looking for carjackers who stole two cars within one hour in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say the suspects stole a car from someone on the 1000 block of North Lorel on Friday at 4:10 a.m.

Then, about 40 minutes later, police said they stole a car from someone on the 5400 block of West Race.

Police said the robbers threaten the victims with a gun, and hit them.

If you have information, Chicago Police want to talk with you at 312-746-8253.