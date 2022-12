CTA mass transit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say pepper sprayed a bus driver.

The incident happened November 9 in the 6300 block of South Stony Island.

The female suspect was seen in security video wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. She is described as being 18 to 25 years old.

Anyone with information should contact Chicago police.