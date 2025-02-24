Chicago police: 19-year-old man arrested hours after carjacking woman at gunpoint

The Brief Jose Mendoza, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. Police say he was arrested Sunday afternoon and identified as a suspect in the carjacking of a 31-year-old woman. Mendoza is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.



A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with the armed carjacking of a woman on the city’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

Jose Mendoza was arrested on Sunday at 4:24 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Place by members of the Chicago Police Department’s Vehicular Hijacking Task Force.

He was identified as one of the suspects involved in a carjacking that took place earlier that day in the 2800 block of West 65th Street, where a 31-year-old woman was forced out of her vehicle at gunpoint.

Mendoza has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Jose Mendoza

What's next:

Mendoza is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

No further details about the case have been released at this time.