Chicago police: Man fatally shot during verbal altercation in Near West Side

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood Monday morning.

Around 11:18 p.m., police say the male victim was in a verbal altercation with another person in the 600 block of West Harrison Street.

The unknown offender then pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim, police said. The victim was wounded in the body.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.