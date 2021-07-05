Chicago police: Man fatally shot in the face in Gresham home
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death during an argument Monday in Gresham on the South Side.
The 48-year-old was arguing with a person in a home about 5:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, Chicago police said.
The person pulled out a gun and shot the man in the face, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified.
Officers recovered a weapon at the scene, according to police.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
Advertisement