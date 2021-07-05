Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in the face in Gresham home

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Gresham
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death during an argument Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 48-year-old was arguing with a person in a home about 5:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, Chicago police said.

The person pulled out a gun and shot the man in the face, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

