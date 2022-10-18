Chicago police: Man killed, another wounded in North Side shooting

Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a vehicle in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., police say the two male victims were inside a vehicle in the 2500 block of West Estes Avenue when they were struck by gunfire.

One of the men was shot in the facial area and thigh and taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The other victim was shot in the facial area and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Their ages weren’t immediately known.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigating is ongoing.

The deceased male victim is the fourth killed in West Ridge this year and the third killed in the community within the last week, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. One person was killed in the neighborhood last year.

Less than a day earlier, Salim Khamo was shot and killed in an attempted robbery less than two miles away. Days earlier, Lavell Winslow was at Lerner Park when he was fatally shot in the head, according to police and his family. In July, Anthony Mendoza, 15, was sitting in a park when he was shot to death.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.