Chicago police: Man shot during attempted robbery in Park Manor

The Brief A man was shot during an attempted robbery on Chicago’s South Side. Police say multiple offenders approached the victim and demanded his belongings. The suspects fled, and no arrests have been made.



A 26-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery late Wednesday night in the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 6700 block of South Evans Avenue on a report of a person shot. Police said the victim was outside when he was approached by multiple unknown offenders who demanded his belongings.

During the encounter, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the victim before the group fled on foot, authorities said.

The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition. No arrests have been made as Area One detectives investigate.