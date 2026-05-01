Chicago police: Man stabbed, robbed on South Side

The Brief A man was stabbed and robbed on Chicago’s South Side late Thursday. Police say the attacker fled with the victim’s belongings and cash. The victim is hospitalized in good condition as detectives investigate.



A man was stabbed and robbed late Thursday night in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

What we know:

The attack happened around 10 p.m. in the 7500 block of South King Drive, according to police. Police said the 36-year-old man was outside when an unknown man approached him, produced a "sharp object" and stabbed him in the lower back.

The offender then took the victim’s personal belongings and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.