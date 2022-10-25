Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood.

Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV.

The victim was shot in the arm and leg, and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.