Chicago police: Man went into business disguised as city employee, demanded money

Chicago police are warning the public about a man who allegedly went into a North Side business disguised as a city employee and demanded money for services rendered.

The incident occurred Dec. 13 around 11:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police say the man went into the business and identified himself as a city inspector who was there to check on a gas leak.

Suspect in Rogers Park scheme | Chicago Police Department

After spending several minutes inside the business, the man then demanded money for services rendered, police said.

Anyone with information on the individual is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8263.