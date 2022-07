article

Chicago police said they are looking for a missing man who may need medical attention.

Edgar Martinez, 39, was last seen on Sunday in East Garfield Park. He was wearing a white hat, black and gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants and brown Timberland boots.

Martinez is 5'8", 180 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information about Edgar Martinez, call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.