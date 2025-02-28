Chicago police warn of North Side armed robberies involving stolen banking information

The Brief Chicago police issued a community alert after multiple armed and strongarm robberies in Lake View East and Gold Coast. Victims were targeted while waiting for rideshares, with suspects stealing phones and accessing banking information. Authorities urge residents to stay alert and report any information to police.



Chicago police are warning North Side residents about a string of recent robberies in the Lake View East and Gold Coast neighborhoods.

The robberies, which occurred between January and February, involved victims being approached while waiting for rideshares outside taverns.

What we know:

Police said the offenders, described as a group of three to four Black males between the ages of 16 and 25, either brandished a handgun or used physical force to rob victims.

In several cases, stolen phones were used to access victims' banking information.

The incidents happened at various locations, including the 3500 and 3600 blocks of North Clark Street, the 1000 block of West Newport Avenue, and the 0-100 blocks of West Division and East Elm streets. The robberies mostly occurred in the early morning hours.

Authorities are advising the public to be cautious, remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

What's next:

Chicago police urge anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.