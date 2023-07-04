Chicago police warn North Side residents of strong-armed robberies targeting victims from behind

Chicago police are warning residents on the city's North Side of recent strong-armed robberies where victims were struck from behind before having their belongings stolen.

In each incident, police say the offenders would approach the victims from behind and strike them in their heads, disorienting them. The offenders would then take the victims' property and flee the scene in various vehicles.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

600 block of West Armitage Ave, Monday June 12, 2023 in the afternoon hours

2200 block of North Geneva Terrace, Monday June 12, 2023 in the afternoon hours

700 block of West Belden Ave, Thursday June 22, 2023 in the evening hours

2200 block of North Cleveland Ave, Thursday June 22, 2023 in the evening hours

400 block of West Grant Place, Thursday June 22, 2023 in the evening hours

2200 block of North Geneva Terrace, Thursday June 29, 2023 in the morning hours

1400 block of West Fullerton Ave, Thursday June 23, 2023 in the morning hours

2200 block of North Fremont St, Thursday June 29, 2023 in the morning hours

1000 block of West Armitage Ave, Thursday June 29, 2023 in the morning hours

The offenders were described as one or two Black males, between the ages of 20 and 25, wearing black sweatshirts and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8263.