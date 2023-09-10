Chicago police offer new details on DePaul campus robberies

Chicago police are sharing more details about three robberies that happened on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus over the weekend, apparently committed by the same people.

The robberies happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the walkway next to the Fullerton El Station, the corner of Belden and Sheffield, and the corner of Kenmore and Fullerton. In all three cases, female students were robbed of their belongings; in one incident, a robber hit one of the victims in the face.

Chicago police said the suspects wore black facemask and black hooded sweatshirts. They told the victims "Give me everything" and "Give me all you got."

There will be additional security officers on both campuses. School officials including President Robert L. Manuel have "filed our concerns" with the mayor and Chicago police, DePaul said in a statement.

DePaul offers a safety escort service on the Lincoln Park campus free to students from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



DePaul said there will be a safety summit on Sept. 14 at noon at the Lincoln Park Student Center.