DePaul students warned to be on the lookout after three robberies on campus within 30 minutes

Three students were robbed on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus on Saturday within just 30 minutes.

The robberies happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. at the walkway next to the Fullerton El Station, the corner of Belden and Sheffield, and the corner of Kenmore and Fullerton. In all three cases, students were robbed of their belongings; in one incident, a robber hit in a student in the face. DePaul said it appears that the same offenders were responsible for all three robberies.

DePaul said that there will be additional security officers on both campuses. School officials including President Robert L. Manuel have "filed our concerns" with the mayor and Chicago police, DePaul said in a statement.

DePaul offers a safety escort service on the Lincoln Park campus free to students from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



DePaul said there will be a safety summit on Sept. 14 at noon at the Lincoln Park Student Center.

