Chicago police officer among 2 hurt in West Side crash

A Chicago police officer and another driver were injured in a crash Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The officer was driving a marked squad car with its lights activated just before midnight when he crashed into a white Honda sedan in the 4800 block of West Grand Avenue, according to police. The 34-year-old driver of the Honda failed to yield to the police car, police said.

The officer and the other driver were both transported to Stroger Hospital where they were both listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported. Traffic citations are pending.