Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden to be escorted home after shooting paralyzed him last month

Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden is being released from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Streeterville Friday and will be escorted home after being shot while breaking up a bar fight last month.

Prosecutors said three suspects got into a fight with customers at a Beverly bar on July 9, and the fight spilled outside.

Officer Golden, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, was acting as a peacekeeper and was walking away from the suspects when one pulled out a gun and began firing.

Golden was hit in the back, severing his spine and paralyzing him below the waist.

Attempted murder charges were filed against Bryant Hayes and Justen Krismantis, both 22, and 28-year-old Demetrius Harrell in July, and a Cook County judge ordered the three held without bond.

The three pleaded not guilty last week to the charges.

Video was released earlier this week of Golden using a walker at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Golden posted the video on social media Monday with a quote from the movie Forrest Gump about "magic shoes."

According to a member of the Mt. Greenwood Community Facebook page, the Chicago Police Department will escort Golden home and the community is asking Chicagoans to line the streets to show their support.

The route Golden will be taking home is the following: