Chicago police officer found dead in home

A death investigation has been launched after a Chicago police officer was found dead inside his home early Friday.

The officer was discovered around 1 a.m. at his residence in the 1st Police District, according to Chicago police. Additional information was not immediately available.

The 1st District includes the Loop and South Loop neighborhoods.

CPD News Affairs released a statement: "Please keep this officer's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.