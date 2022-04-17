Chicago police officer hospitalized but in 'good spirits' after being hit by driver in stolen car

A Chicago police officer was still hospitalized on Sunday after being run over by a stolen car in Chicago's Loop neighborhood.

Late Saturday night, the 23-year-old officer was trying to approach the car when it drove on to the curb, hit him, and took off.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said he visited the injured officer in the hospital on Sunday morning.

"[I] am grateful to report that he is in good spirits," Brown said in a tweet. "This is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers face. Despite this, they continue to risk their lives every day for this city. We must continue to show our appreciation for their dedication and the continued sacrifices they make."

