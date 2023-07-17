Chicago police officer reported missing by his family
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer has been reported missing by his family.
His daughter posted on Facebook that he was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near the railroad tracks in Hegewisch.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
There was a large police presence in the area Monday and Chicago police confirm they did respond to a report of a missing person along 129th Street. However, they did not release any additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.