Chicago police officer rescues woman from Lake Michigan

A Chicago police officer rescued a woman from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of LaSalle Drive around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a person in the water.

A responding officer jumped into Lake Michigan with an emergency life raft and swam out to rescue the victim, a 26-year-old woman.

Within minutes, both were able to safely get out of the water with the Chicago Fire Department's assistance.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. The officer was also transported to an area hospital in fair condition and has since been treated and released.

No other injuries were reported.