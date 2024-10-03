Chicago police officer shot on the city's South Side: sources
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was shot in the city's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to sources.
SkyFOX was over the scene in the 5600 block of South Shields around 1 p.m.
The officer was taken to U of C. Their condition is unknown.
A civilian was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting.
The Chicago Police Department will address the public at U of C this afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.