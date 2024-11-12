Chicago police officer stabbed while taking person under arrest

A Chicago police officer was stabbed while trying to arrest a suspect Monday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

According to police, the stabbing happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 75th Street as officers tried to detain a suspect accused of an earlier stabbing. During the struggle, the suspect reportedly stabbed one of the officers.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition.

The suspect was subdued with a Taser and taken into custody, police said. No further information was provided.